TTD terminates services of honorary chief priest

Hyderabad: TTD on Monday terminated the services of honorary chief priest of Tirumala temple Ramana Dikshithulu for allegedly making baseless accusations against TTD officials, Jiyangar Swamis, priests and Ahobila Mutt.
TTD Board that met on Monday took the decision to remove Ramana Dikshithulu after a video went viral showing the priest making accusations against the TTD board and priests. While Dikshithulu denied making any such remarks, Tirumala temple priests a few days ago demanded action against him.
Ramana Dikshithulu in the purported video alleged that the rituals in the Tirumala temple were not being carried out in strict adherence to the agama sastras under the guidance of the agama vidwans. He also alleged that some unauthorised excavations were carried out in the temple. Further, he said Christianity is spreading rapidly in Tirumala, and with chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy being a Christian, the religion is also spreading within the temple premises.
(Published 26 February 2024, 23:32 IST)