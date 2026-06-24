Tungabhadra water share: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges Centre's intervention

<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revanth-reddy">Revanth Reddy </a>on Wednesday urged the Union government to intervene and coordinate with partner states to ensure the state receives its rightful share of water from the Tungabhadra river.</p> <p>Speaking at a review meeting with irrigation officials at Jalasoudha, Revanth Reddy said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revanth-reddy">Telangana </a>is entitled to 15.9 TMC of water from the Tungabhadra Dam and river flow, but is currently receiving only 5–6 TMC. Under the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), this water is meant to irrigate 83,987 acres of ayacut across approximately 75 villages in Jogulamba Gadwal district.</p> . <p>Given that three states share the river, the Chief Minister called for the Tungabhadra Board to be strengthened under the Central Water Commission (CWC) to effectively manage and equitably distribute water among Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.</p> .Healthcare powers Telangana Inc as 39 firms make Hurun India 500 list.<p>The meeting was attended by Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, MP Mallu Ravi, Government Advisor Jithender Reddy, Irrigation Advisor Aditya Nath Das, CMO Secretary Manik Raj, Irrigation Secretary Sridhar, Energy Department Special Chief Secretary Naveen Mittal, and senior irrigation officials.</p> <p>Several pressing concerns were raised during the review. The RDS anicut was flagged as structurally vulnerable, with officials directed to urgently identify and prioritise safety works. On the stalled modernisation of the Rajolibanda Diversion Canal, it was noted that Telangana has already deposited Rs 59 crore for the project, yet Packages 1 and 2 remain unstarted, even as Packages 3 and 4 have been completed. The Chief Minister decided to raise the matter at Thursday's meeting of the three Chief Ministers convened under the Union Jal Shakti Minister.</p> .BJP adopting Kim Jong Un model for 'seat chori' in Rajya Sabha polls: Revanth Reddy.<p>Silt accumulation on Telangana's side of the RDS was identified as another critical obstacle to effective water diversion. An expert committee had recommended desilting as far back as 2004, but those recommendations have not been acted upon. Since the affected area falls within Karnataka, it was decided to seek that state's cooperation while simultaneously urging the Centre to initiate immediate action. Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report benchmarking current ground conditions against the 2004 committee findings, to be submitted as a formal representation to the Centre.</p> <p>The Chief Minister also instructed officials to explore alternatives to maximise water utilisation under the Tungabhadra Lift Irrigation Scheme, and directed that the capacity of the Mallammakunta Balancing Reservoir critical for drawing water from Thummilla be expanded at the earliest.</p>