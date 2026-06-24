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Tungabhadra water share: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges Centre's intervention

Silt accumulation on Telangana's side of the RDS was identified as another critical obstacle to effective water diversion.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:52 IST
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Tungabhadra dam.

Tungabhadra dam.

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 24 June 2026, 16:52 IST
India NewsTelanganaTungabhadra

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