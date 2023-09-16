Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Hyderabad for 'liberation day' celebration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Hyderabad Saturday evening to attend the celebration of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day', the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, party's National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders welcomed Shah at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on city outskirts, BJP sources said.