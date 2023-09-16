Home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Hyderabad for 'liberation day' celebration

Shah had attended the celebration of the day last year as well which was organised officially by the Centre for the first time.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 17:17 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Hyderabad Saturday evening to attend the celebration of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day', the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, party's National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders welcomed Shah at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on city outskirts, BJP sources said.

The 'liberation day' event, to be held at Parade Grounds in the city, is being organised by the central government.

Shah had attended the celebration of the day last year as well which was organised officially by the Centre for the first time.

BJP sources said star shuttler P V Sindhu met Shah. However, details of the meeting were not immediately available.

