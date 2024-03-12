Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address BJP workers’ meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the general elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing a meeting of BJP polling booth workers at the LB Stadium here on Tuesday afternoon, party sources said.

Titled the 'Polling Booth Sammelan', Shah will head to the meeting after offering prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple in Charminar here. He is also slated to address BJP’s social media warriors meeting at 1 pm, the sources said.