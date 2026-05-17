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Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son remanded to judicial custody in POCSO case

In a release issued after midnight, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police announced that various teams were dispatched to Karimnagar, Delhi, and other locations to apprehend Bageerath.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 00:34 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 00:34 IST
IndiaTelanganaBandi Sanjay KumarPocso

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