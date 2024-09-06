Union Minister Bandi Sanjay slams Telangana govt over rape attempt on tribal woman

The state government is supposed to respond to such incidents with seriousness but they haven't done so, Kumar said, adding that measures should be taken to prevent such incidents.

"Kolkata incident or Nirbhaya incident or this incident, same. She is alive, that's why nobody is speaking," the Union MoS (Home) said after he inquired about the victim's health with the doctors of the state-run Gandhi Hospital, where the 45-year-old woman is undergoing treatment.