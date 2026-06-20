Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Union minister Bandi Sanjay's son granted interim bail in POCSO case

Bageerath, who was in judicial custody, was granted interim bail by the court on Friday to enable him to write his BBA exams.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 11:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 11:32 IST
India NewsTelanganaPocsoBandi Sanjay

Follow us on :

Follow Us