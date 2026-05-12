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Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son moves Telangana High Court in POCSO case

Bandi Sanjay's son Bhageerath filed a petition before the High Court's vacation bench seeking to quash the FIR in the POCSO case.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewsTelanganaBandi Sanjay KumarPocsoTelangana High Court

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