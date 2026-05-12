Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son moves Telangana High Court in POCSO case

<p>Hyderabad: Five days after an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/union-minister-sanjay-kumars-son-booked-under-pocso-act-3996729">FIR was registered under POCSO sections</a>, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar approached the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, seeking to quash the case filed against him.</p><p>The 25-year-old remained absconding even as Kukatpally DCP Ritiraj, who is supervising the probe, is getting ready to record the 17-year-old victim's statement once again. Bhageerath filed a petition before the High Court's vacation bench seeking to quash the FIR in the POCSO case. The matter has been listed for hearing on May 14.</p>.Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers Rs 10 lakh to Panchayats if they elect BJP-backed nominees.<p>His legal move comes a day after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed displeasure at DGP CV Anand over delays in acting on the FIR , which was filed on May 8 on the complaint of the victim's mother, who alleged sexual exploitation by Bhageerath. Cyberabad Police confirmed that Bhageerath is absconding and that his mobile phone has been switched off for the past three days. DCP Ritiraj said police teams are analysing his call detail records and actively working to trace his whereabouts.</p><p>She added that while the victim's statement has already been recorded, it will be recorded again to gather further details as part of the ongoing investigation.</p><p>The complaint against Bhageerath alleged that the incident occurred at a farmhouse in Moinabad on December 31, 2025. According to the report submitted by Pet Basheerabad Station House Officer Inspector K. Vijayavardhan to the IX Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate, Cyberabad, at Medchal, the complainant the minor girl's mother described a sustained pattern of grooming, emotional manipulation and sexual exploitation beginning in June 2025. The FIR was registered as Case No. 684/2026.</p>.Telangana Police appoint woman IPS officer to supervise POCSO case against Bandi Sanjay’s son.<p>The accused allegedly maintained a close relationship with the girl under a false promise of marriage and, by gaining psychological control over her, isolated her from her support network and subjected her to repeated physical and sexual abuse at various locations primarily farmhouses on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The complainant's four-page written account, submitted to the court by the SHO, names specific apartments and farmhouses where the alleged exploitation took place.</p><p>The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been mounting pressure for Bageerath's immediate arrest. BRS workers staged protests demanding swift action, and the party's women leaders met the State Women's Commission Chairperson to press for intervention. The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, directing the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Metropolitan Police Commissionerate, to inquire into the case and furnish a status report on high priority.</p>