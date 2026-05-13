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Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son skips appearance before police in POCSO case in Telangana

The anticipatory bail petition filed by Bandi's son Bageerath will come up for hearing before a bench in Telangana High court on May 14.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewsTelanganaPoliceBandi Sanjay KumarPocso

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