Unresolved issues galore as Hyderabad ceases to be joint capital on June 2

Hyderabad: All eyes are on June 2, when Hyderabad will cease to continue as the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh following the completion of 10 years of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. According to Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, after 10 years of bifurcation, Hyderabad will be the capital of Telangana only.
With the bifurcation having completed 10 years this year, the Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, recently directed the officials to take over the buildings like Lake View Guest House in Hyderabad that were allotted to Andhra Pradesh for 10 years after June 2.
He also instructed the officials to submit a comprehensive report on the matters pending under the Reorganisation Act, the details of which have so far been unresolved through consensus between the two states.
He has also ordered them to prepare a report on all the pending issues related to the division of assets and payment of debts between the two states after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.
The chief minister has convened a cabinet meeting on Saturday to discuss interstate and joint capital issues.
“The pending issues in the State Reorganisation Act and the contentious issues pending with Andhra Pradesh
will be discussed in the cabinet meeting,” said a senior official of the Telangana government.
While the result of the simultaneous election for both the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in the state will be announced only on June 4, the Opposition TDP, during the campaigning, batted for a single capital at Amaravati, and the YSRCP has been firm on its stand on three capitals and Vizag as executive capital. YSRCP chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, during the campaign, also asserted that he would be reelected and take the oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in Vizag.
“I remember Andhra cabinet minister Botsa Satyanarayana once saying that the ‘10 year’ period may have been fixed during that time, expecting that all the issues between both the states would be resolved by that time. However, there are many unresolved issues in the current situation,” senior journalist and noted political analyst Telakapalli Ravi told DH.
“On the other hand, I don’t understand why the Telangana chief minister has been so eager to take over the buildings and to resolve issues that have been pending for so long in just a few days, namely, June 2. By that time, there won’t even be a full-fledged government in place in Andhra Pradesh, as the results will be out only on June 4, and it takes time for the
new government to get into place in Andhra Pradesh,” Ravi said.
Published 17 May 2024, 21:02 IST