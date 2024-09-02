'Vague': KCR's government on panel's findings on sexual harassment in Telugu film industry

Access to workplaces for women, especially junior artists in the Telugu film industry, comes with conditions amounting to harassment and seeking sexual favours.

A report submitted by a sub-committee formed by the Telangana government in April 2019, mentioned this as a finding, The Indian Express reported.

The committee had been formed to probe allegations of sexual harassment in the Telugu film industry.

The government, then under K Chandrashekar Rao, did not make this report -- which was submitted in 2022 -- public. With Mollywood going through its #MeToo moment, this report is back in focus now.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the former minister of cinematography, animal husbandry, and fisheries, told the publication that the report was 'very vague' and didn't have much to work on.

"The report did not provide anything specific that required action," the former minister was quoted saying.

Kondaveeti Satyavati, one of the top members of the panel, however, has contradicted this.

"Sexual quid pro quo is rampant in Telugu film industry. We spoke to people in the 24 crafts identified in the film industry — from junior artists to support staff — and our findings are there in the report. We cannot disclose the details. That is the job of the government," she told the publication, urging the present government to release the report.

Following the Hema Committee report, which sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry, several Telugu women stars, including actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have demanded the release of the report on the Telugu film industry.