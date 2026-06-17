Vizag Steel-SAIL merger demand gains fresh momentum after fatal accident

<p>Hyderabad: Senior executives of India's steel sector on Wednesday renewed calls for merging the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/steel-authority-of-india">Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)</a>, asserting that the consolidation would benefit both organisations and reinforce the country's domestic steel industry.</p><p>The longstanding demand has gained fresh traction in the wake of a fatal accident at the plant on June 8, in which several workers lost their lives.</p><p>A delegation from the Steel Executive Federation of India (SEFI) visited the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Wednesday, holding discussions with senior officials, including RINL Director (Finance) Vinay Kumar. The talks centred on measures needed to improve the financial health of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the flagship company that operates the plant.</p>.Andhra's Vizag steel plant explosion toll rises to 9.<p>The delegation made clear its intent to press the Central Government on the merger, pledging to raise the issue through Members of Parliament during the upcoming Parliamentary session. </p><p>The SEFI team also urged the Director (Finance) to place the organisation's ground realities before the Ministry of Steel and actively pursue the merger proposal.</p><p>Beyond the merger, SEFI representatives called on management to adopt a constructive approach toward resolving long-pending executive grievances, including promotions, wage revisions, and pension-related matters.</p><p>During their visit, the delegation inspected the Coke Oven Department and the Steel Melt Shop to assess operational conditions firsthand. They held technical discussions with Durgaprasad, Head of the Coke Oven Department, and experts from Bhilai <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/steel-plant">Steel Plant</a> regarding challenges affecting coke oven operations. The team also inspected the SMS-1 Continuous Casting Department the site of the June 8 accident as well as the Bloom Storage Yard.</p><p>The delegation later held an extensive meeting with Chairman-cum-Managing Director MNVS Prabhakar, covering the full range of issues confronting the plant.</p><p>SEFI Chairman MK Banchhor reaffirmed the federation's commitment, stating that all concerns raised during the visit would be taken up directly with the Ministry of Steel.</p><p>SEFI delegation also met with representatives of the Steel Executive Association (SEA), whose executive committee outlined the challenges facing plant executives. SEFI representatives assured them of forthcoming discussions with Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik, pledging to secure all necessary support for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from SAIL.</p>.SAIL expects only Rs 100-200 impact on steel prices despite West Asia crisis.<p>The federation noted that it had already passed a council resolution backing the merger and had brought the matter to Parliament's attention including co-organising a merger rally at the same venue two years ago.</p><p>Despite the present difficulties, the delegation expressed confidence in the plant's recovery, noting that cyclical downturns are inherent to the steel industry and that both SAIL and VSP had successfully navigated similar crises in the past.</p><p>The delegation concluded by sounding a strong note on safety, stressing that there can be no compromise on safety standards and underscoring the pivotal role of executives in upholding them. They also called for sustained vigilance against corruption at all levels.</p>