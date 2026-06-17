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Vizag Steel-SAIL merger demand gains fresh momentum after fatal accident

SEFI representatives called on management to adopt a constructive approach toward resolving long-pending executive grievances, including promotions, wage revisions, and pension-related matters.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 16:15 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 16:15 IST
India NewsTelanganaVisakhapatnamSteel Authority of Indiasteel plant

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