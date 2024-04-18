Watch: Man clings to lorry footboard as bike gets dragged under front wheels in Hyderabad

A video which recently went viral on social media showed a man standing on the footboard of a speeding lorry in Hyderabad and a bike under the front wheels of the lorry on Saturday night. The man on footboard was asking the driver to stop the heavy vehicle.
The lorry driver had hit a biker and was seen speeding away from the spot dragging the bike under the truck's front wheels.
As per a report by Times of India, the lorry was travelling from Chandrayangutta to LB Nagar, and while driving down the Owaisi flyover, it is said to have rammed into a bike.
The video of the incident was posted on X by a person who identifies himself as Ravikumar. While tagging the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda in his post, Ravikumar took to his X handle on April 15 where he wrote: "Dear Sir, See this incident, this was happened on owaisi hospital to Lb Nagar to hayath Nagar Route, please alert all police stations on this route," as he also attached the video to his post.
The biker was identified by TOI as one Majid who fell down after the lorry hit the bike. Soon after the crash, a crowd gathered at the spot and started demanding the lorry driver to step out of the heavy vehicle. The lorry driver however sped on. Two individuals from the crowd then started chasing the lorry on their bikes.
The lorry driver dragged Majid's bike that was under the front wheels. The man seen standing on the footboard of the lorry is said to be one of the persons from the gathered crowd who had asked the lorry driver to stop the vehicle. However, the lorry driver drove for 2 km from the accident spot after which he was reportedly stopped by a group of locals, and later handed over to the police.
On receiving the first information about the incident through Ravikumar, the Commissioner of Police took to official X handle of Rachakonda Police and wrote: "Sir, on receiving your tweet, we alerted our night duty officers and caught the vehicle, and took him into custody at Vanasthalipuram PS. The accused was handed over to IS Sadan Police. A case has been registered at IS Sadan PS limits with Cr. No 119/2024 U/S 279 IPC.
"Timely action by the good citizen Ravikumar, and the team Rachakonda prevented further loss of human lives," the post further read.
