Watch: Man clings to lorry footboard as bike gets dragged under front wheels in Hyderabad

A video which recently went viral on social media showed a man standing on the footboard of a speeding lorry in Hyderabad and a bike under the front wheels of the lorry on Saturday night. The man on footboard was asking the driver to stop the heavy vehicle.

The lorry driver had hit a biker and was seen speeding away from the spot dragging the bike under the truck's front wheels.

As per a report by Times of India, the lorry was travelling from Chandrayangutta to LB Nagar, and while driving down the Owaisi flyover, it is said to have rammed into a bike.

The video of the incident was posted on X by a person who identifies himself as Ravikumar. While tagging the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda in his post, Ravikumar took to his X handle on April 15 where he wrote: "Dear Sir, See this incident, this was happened on owaisi hospital to Lb Nagar to hayath Nagar Route, please alert all police stations on this route," as he also attached the video to his post.