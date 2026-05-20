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'Which father would send own son for police investigation': MoS Bandi Sanjay on alleged use of influence

'When the police requested cooperation, I ensured that my son appeared before them for inquiry.'
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 13:41 IST
India NewsTelanganaBandi Sanjay KumarPocso

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