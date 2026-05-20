'Which father would send own son for police investigation': MoS Bandi Sanjay on alleged use of influence

<p>Hyderabad: In his first public reaction after his son Sai Bageerath booked under POCSO case surrendered before police a few days ago, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday asked how many fathers would personally send their own son for police investigation.</p><p>After the surrender of his son, Sanjay first time on Wednesday visited BJP state headquarters in Hyderabad amidst groundswell support from party workers.</p>.Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son remanded to judicial custody in POCSO case.<p>“When the police requested cooperation, I ensured that my son appeared before them for inquiry,” he said. "As I continue to stay connected with the people, and because public support for the BJP remains strong, attempts are being made to tarnish both my image and the party through fake narratives circulated on social media that I had delayed the whole process."</p><p>“If you ask any committed BJP worker, who is even facing death sentence, about their final wish, the answer would be the same — ‘After my death, the saffron flag should be draped over my body.’ That remains my final wish too,” Sanjay told reporters.</p><p>He remarked that certain "frivolous elements" were spreading rumours that he was planning to float a new political party, and said such "baseless" propaganda did not deserve a response.</p><p>As Sanjay visited the BJP state office, a massive number of party workers gathered after learning about his arrival. Workers also chanted, “Sanjay, continue your struggle… we are with you.” Party cadres later met him to express their solidarity and eagerly queued up to take selfies with him.</p><p>After interacting with party workers for nearly two hours, Sanjay, accompanied by BJP MLA Rakesh Reddy, MLC Anji Reddy, senior BJP leader Dr Manohar Reddy, and chief spokesperson NV Subhash, spoke to media.</p><p>Responding to allegations that he used influence to delay action or prevent an arrest of his son, Sanjay, said, “The matter is currently before the court, so I do not wish to go into legal details. But let me ask this — how many fathers would personally send their own son for police investigation? When the police requested cooperation, I ensured that my son appeared before them for inquiry."</p><p>"Despite all the propaganda and fabricated stories, people are not believing these false campaigns. In fact, many are openly ridiculing the fake news being spread.”</p>