WHO green lights Biological E' novel oral polio vaccine type 2

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based vaccine and pharmaceutical company, Biological E Limited (BE), on Tuesday announced that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has granted pre-qualification (PQ) status to their novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2).

This next-generation live, attenuated oral vaccine significantly reduces the risk of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) outbreaks, and it aims to immunize countries affected by cVDPV2 outbreaks.

In collaboration with PT BioFarma (PTB) in Indonesia, the first manufacturer of the nOPV2 vaccine to receive WHO pre-qualification in January 2024, BE has successfully received technology from PTB and qualified large-scale manufacturing facilities that produce more than 500 million doses of the nOPV2 vaccine annually.