From ABVP member to Cong CM, Revanth Reddy's journey has seen turbulent tides

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy's political trajectory has surged from student activism with the ABVP to a brief period of incarceration amid allegations of bribery, and now finds himself being entrusted with the job of steering the governance of the southern state.

The 56-year-old Congress leader, Telangana's second chief minister after K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is known among fellow politicians, partymen and people for his never-say-die attitude.

A fierce critic of BRS chief KCR, Reddy, the state Congress chief, is often the target of virulent political attacks by the BRS and the AIMIM.

The BRS leaders attack him for changing parties, with regard to the 2015 'cash for vote' case in which he was arrested and for allegedly being the "agent of" TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi targets him over his ABVP background.

Reddy, who was briefly in BRS (then TRS) was first elected to a political office in 2006 when he was successful in a local body election. He was elected as a Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member then as an independent.