Who was Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City?

Eenadu and Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao passed away on Saturday morning in Hyderabad, Telangana. He was undergoing treatment at Star Hospital for heart-related problems. He was 87 and passed away at 3:45 am.

Born on November 16, 1936, Cherukuri Ramoji Rao was a businessman, media entrepreneur and a film producer.

He was the head of the Ramoji Group, Eenadu newspaper and world's largest film production house Ramoji Film City.