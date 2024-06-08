Who was Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City?

Eenadu and Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao passed away on Saturday morning in Hyderabad, Telangana. He was undergoing treatment at Star Hospital for heart-related problems. He was 87 and passed away at 3:45 am.
Born on November 16, 1936, Cherukuri Ramoji Rao was a businessman, media entrepreneur and a film producer.
He was the head of the Ramoji Group, Eenadu newspaper and world's largest film production house Ramoji Film City.
Rao had also received four Filmfare Awards South, a National Film Award for his work in Telugu films and five Nandi Awards.
He was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2016, for his work and contribution to literature, journalism and education.
Ramoji Group also owns Margadarsi Chit Fund, Ramadevi Public School, Dolphin Group of Hotels and Priya Foods.
Margadarsi Chit Fund is a facility which provides financial growth and security. Ramadevi Public School is a co-educational day school which is affiliated with the CISCE and was established in 2002 in Hyderabad.
Dolphin Group of Hotels was established in 1980, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Priya Foods is a diverse multi-billion business conglomerate and is a part of the Ramoji Group and headquartered in Hyderabad.
