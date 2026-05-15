<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> exuded confidence on Friday that he will continue to lead the state until 2034 and the chief minister, after which he plans to transition to a senior role in national politics.</p><p>Speaking at a media conclave in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a>, Revanth Reddy said his immediate priority is to ensure the Congress party retains power in Telangana through 2034. He added that he then intends to move to the national stage but only after helping install Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister.</p><p>"The Gandhi family has faith in this country," he said, expressing deep respect for Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. "I will not betray my principles."</p><p>Reflecting on his decade-long tenure in the TDP, Revanth Reddy noted that N Chandrababu Naidu continues to hold him in high regard a rare distinction, he observed, for a leader who has crossed party lines. He added that he had personally informed Naidu of his decision to quit the TDP before making it public.</p><p>On the question of Rahul Gandhi's political ambitions, Revanth Reddy said Gandhi's primary goal is to bring the Congress back to power rather than to pursue the prime ministership for its own sake. He recalled urging Gandhi at a meeting in Vikarabad to accept the prime ministerial role a proposal Gandhi agreed to, according to the Chief Minister.</p>.'Revanth Khan'? Telangana CM 'shamelessly' indulging in appeasement politics for sake of votes: Kishan Reddy.<p>Looking ahead to the next general elections, Revanth Reddy said the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will rally behind Rahul Gandhi as its prime ministerial candidate. </p><p>He outlined a sequential strategy that Congress will first formally announce Gandhi's candidacy and then consolidate the bloc's support, with the alliance presenting a joint policy document to seek a mandate from the electorate.</p><p>Reiterating his commitment to Telangana, Revanth Reddy set an ambitious economic target for the state. "I will work to ensure Telangana contributes ten percent of India's GDP," he said. </p><p>"Till 2034, I will be Chief Minister. I will then make room for the next generation and continue to serve the country by sharing my experience," he said</p><p>On the state's relationship with the Centre, Revanth Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the Telangana government to cooperate on funding and governance matters. </p><p>"It was only about cooperation between governments," he clarified, stressing that the discussions were transparent and not conducted behind closed doors.</p><p>Revanth Reddy said he will continue to work under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and credited Sonia Gandhi for giving him his political opportunity within the Congress. "When I joined Congress, it was not in power," he said. </p><p>"I joined with commitment; the Gandhi family gave me the opportunity. I will not become opportunistic for positions. I will do what I believe is right," Revanth Reddy said.</p>