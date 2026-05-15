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'Will be Telangana CM till 2034, help install Rahul Gandhi as PM': Revanth Reddy

Looking ahead to the next general elections, Revanth Reddy said the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will rally behind Rahul Gandhi as its prime ministerial candidate.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 16:00 IST
India NewsHyderabadCongressIndian PoliticsTelanganaRevanth Reddy

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