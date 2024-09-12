'Will hit you with footwear': Congress reacts sharply to BRS leader P Kaushik Reddy's sexist remark against defecting MLAs

A full-blown political slugfest has erupted in Telangana over alleged sexist comments by a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, with the Congress attacking the K Chandrashekar Rao-led party over the remarks.

The row began when BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy took a dig at 10 MLAs who had defected to the Congress after the recent Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy reportedly gestured to a saree and bangles, and named the defecting MLAs, saying, "You are not men, so wear these and go around."

The remark did not go down well with the Congress, and the grand old party responded promptly.

Speaking for the party, state Congress vice-president Bandru Shobha Rani addressed the media and accused Reddy of insulting women. The Congress leader went on to show a pair of footwear and said, "You showed saree and bangles. I will show you footwear. We will beat you up with footwear if you insult women."

This row is the latest development in this saga, which has gone on for a while, with the BRS demanding the disqualfication of all 10 MLAs who had defected to the Congress after state polls.

On Monday, the Telangana High Court also directed the Assembly Secretary to place the disqualification petitions pertaining to three BRS MLAs who had joined the Congress before the Assembly Speaker. The HC directed the Speaker's office to release a schedule within four weeks of hearing the deciding on the disqualification petitions.

Commenting on Monday's development, BRS working president K T Rama Rao hailed the court's order.

"The Hon'ble High Court’s directive to the Assembly Secretary to place disqualification petitions before the Speaker is a victory for democracy. We fought relentlessly for this moment, no more betrayal of the people's mandate!," KTR, the son of BRS supremo KCR, wrote in a post on X.