'Will ignite patriotism among youth': Amit Shah on celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day

New Delhi: The decision to celebrate September 17 every year as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' is a befitting tribute to freedom fighters and will ignite the "flame of patriotism" among youth, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

The central government had issued a notification on Tuesday on the commemoration.

In a post on 'X', Shah said it is a historic day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate September 17 every year as Hyderabad Liberation Day in honour of the martyrs of the Hyderabad liberation movement.