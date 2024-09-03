Will provide funds after Central teams visit rain-hit Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday indicated that the floods in Telangana cannot be declared as "national calamity" as sought by the state government even as he said the Centre would extend all possible help to the state.

The Telangana government should use the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to help the flood-hit people and that the Union government would provide more funds after Central teams visit the state and ascertain the losses, he said.

"It's (national calamity) not there anywhere... We are helping. Whatever is the name (of calamity). We have to provide relief to people and help them," he told reporters here.