Lok Sabha polls 2024: Revanth Reddy looks to consolidate position in Congress as well as Telangana politics

From formulating winning strategies to inducting strong leaders from other parties wherever needed, Revanth is moving his pawns carefully to ensure Congress wins maximum Lok Sabha seats.

Ever since the announcement of the poll schedule, Revanth has been focusing on politics.

In 2019 polls, Congress had won only three out of the total 17 seats.

He himself won from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha. Now, he had set a target to ensure more than 14 seats. In some segments, especially in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region where Congress performance was poor in last year’s Assembly polls, Revanth was successful in poaching strong BRS leaders.

He was not only successful in bringing them into the Congress fold but also ensured they got the party ticket convincing the party’s high command. For instance, as soon as sitting MP G Ranjith Reddy, BRS Khairatabad MLA, Danam Naagender, and ZP chairperson, Patnam Suneetha Reddy joined Congress, they were given party tickets to contest from Chevella, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri segments, respectively.

“Until now you had seen an administrator in me in the last few months after I became the CM. From now on you will all see my performance as PCC chief,” asserted Revanth as soon as the poll schedule was announced. He had also openly announced that the LS polls would be the referendum on his government’s performance.

He has been holding review meetings with party leaders for the last few days. It was decided to set up three-tier party coordination committees at Parliament, Assembly and booth levels across all the 17 segments. In the next 50 days, these committees would work in sync and ensure that the members in the booth-level committees get maximum votes to the party in their respective booths.

The same three-tier committee strategy had ensured victory for Revanth Reddy in the 2019 polls from Malkajgiriri, which is considered one of the largest parliament segments in the state. Revanth also promised that post-poll booth-wise result analysis will be done and the members of booth committees where the Congress candidates received more votes than the candidates from other parties will be rewarded by giving them a place in Indiramma committees that will ensure the implementation of government schemes in the respective villages.

With BRS on the weak wicket and BJP’s influence only limited to the north Telangana region, Revanth is hoping to create some magic and ensure Congress wins maximum seats.