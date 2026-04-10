Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Woman injected with HIV-positive blood dies by suicide in Hyderabad

The accused had forcibly injected his HIV-infected blood into the victim at her residence on March 11.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 17:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 April 2026, 17:08 IST
India NewsTelanganaSuicideHIV

Follow us on :

Follow Us