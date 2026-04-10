<p>Hyderabad: A woman who was allegedly "injected" with HIV-positive blood by a relative last month after her parents called off her marriage to him after he was found positive for the contagion, allegedly committed suicide here on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The accused had forcibly injected his HIV-infected blood into the victim at her residence on March 11.</p>.<p>The 22-year-old was found hanging at her grandmother's house, and a suicide note was found at the scene.</p>.<p>A case was registered at Pocharam IT Corridor police station in connection with the woman's suicide, a police official said.</p>.'Telangana completely free of Naxals', says DGP Shivadhar Reddy as 42 Maoists surrender.<p>Based on preliminary investigation, the official said the woman in the note purportedly wrote that she was "disturbed" by the way the incident was projected on social media.</p>.<p>According to police, the accused and the victim were relatives, and her parents initially planned to marry her off to him.</p>.<p>As the man's parents were already affected with HIV, the woman's parents got the man tested for the virus in September last year. As he was found HIV positive, the woman's father called off the marriage plan, police had said, adding that the accused resorted to the act thinking that she would marry him and would stay with him forever.</p>.<p>The accused, who was booked on the charge of attempt to murder, was arrested while the woman was admitted to a hospital after she was injected with HIV-positive blood, police added. </p>