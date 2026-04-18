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Women's bill: Telangana BJP claims its chief was put under house arrest ahead of protest plan

Rao was kept under house arrest to stall the protest at the CM's house, Telangana BJP said in a post on X. It also attached photographs of the police action.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 06:35 IST
India NewsBJPTelangana

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