<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana </a>BJP claimed that its chief N Ramchander Rao was put under house arrest on Saturday ahead of a protest he called at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's residence against the Congress for allegedly defeating the women's quota bill in Parliament.</p><p>Rao was kept under house arrest to stall the protest at the CM's house, Telangana BJP said in a post on X. It also attached photographs of the police action.</p>.Women's quota bill would have ensured defeat of democracy, Constitution: Aaditya Thackeray.<p>Despite the restrictions, the BJP would not relent in its campaign against the Congress party's stance, Rao said.</p><p>Slamming the Congress for "stalling" the Constitution Amendment Bill on women's reservation that also proposed to increase the number of seats in Parliament, Ramchander Rao termed it a 'black day' on Friday night, alleging that the party had denied women their rightful representation in legislatures and the Lok Sabha.</p><p>Calling for protests, the BJP leader urged the women in Telangana to "drive away" Congress leaders for the injustice caused to them by the party.</p><p>In a major setback to the union government, a Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 was defeated on Friday.</p><p>While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the Bill required 352 votes to secure a two-thirds majority. </p>