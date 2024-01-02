Y S Sharmila to join Congress on January 4, say sources

New Delhi: Y S Sharmila will join Congress on January 4 here, in what is seen as a boost for the party in Andhra Pradesh where it has been decimated after the state's bifurcation 10 years ago.

Sources said Sharmila will join the party on January 4 in the presence of senior Congress leaders.

She is expected to get a top position in Andhra Congress and will be a counter to her brother and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSR Congress supremo.

Congress believes that Jagan is facing anti-incumbency and some MLAs are willing to cross over, sources said.

Sharmila, who split with Jagan and formed her own party in Telangana, initially wanted to be part of the Congress in Telangana but A Revanth Reddy's fierce objections prompted party central leadership not to go ahead.