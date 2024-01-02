Y S Sharmila to join Congress on January 4, say sources

New Delhi: Y S Sharmila will join Congress on January 4 here, in what is seen as a boost for the party in Andhra Pradesh where it has been decimated after the state's bifurcation 10 years ago.
Sources said Sharmila will join the party on January 4 in the presence of senior Congress leaders.
She is expected to get a top position in Andhra Congress and will be a counter to her brother and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSR Congress supremo.
Congress believes that Jagan is facing anti-incumbency and some MLAs are willing to cross over, sources said.
Sharmila, who split with Jagan and formed her own party in Telangana, initially wanted to be part of the Congress in Telangana but A Revanth Reddy's fierce objections prompted party central leadership not to go ahead.
However, Sharmila in a goodwill measure announced that she is not going ahead with fielding candidates in Telangana against Congress though such an announcement was made.
In a meeting on December 27 here, an overwhelming number of leaders from Andhra Pradesh told Congress leadership that induction of Sharmila will help the rejuvenation of the party ahead of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
Almost 90 per cent of the leaders, who attended the meeting here to discuss strategy for the upcoming polls, conveyed their views supporting Sharmila after former party chief Rahul Gandhi asked their views on inducting her into the party.
Sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul told the leaders that they should welcome back all those leaders who left the party and wished to come back.