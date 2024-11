Yadadri is once again Yadagirigutta: Telangana govt restores old name of temple town

The government decided to restore Yadadri's old name, Yadagirigutta. After the restoration and renovation of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop the hillock in Yadagirigutta in 2022, the then chief minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, announced the change in name to Yadadri.