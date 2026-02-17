<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad </a>Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Tuesday warned youth against performing objectionable acts for social media 'likes'.</p>.<p>The caution follows a viral video showing two youth allegedly offering a narcotic substance to a Lord Shiva idol on the occasion of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/watch-tamannaah-bhatia-seen-dancing-in-spiritual-bliss-at-adiyogi-during-isha-foundations-mahashivratri-3900164">Mahashivratri</a>.</p>.<p>Following public outcry over the video, he warned of strict legal action against those indulging in such acts.</p>.<p>In the reel, recorded near a Shiva temple in Shamshabad area here on Sunday, the duo is heard saying that they came to offer "prasadam" to Shiva.</p>.<p>The two youths are then seen bragging that while the devotees normally offer coconuts as prasadam, they are doing something different. One of them is seen holding a narcotic drug, suspected to be ganja, in his hand.</p>.2 Odisha-based persons held for smuggling 26 kg ganja worth Rs 13.3 lakh into Bengaluru on train.<p>Later, the youth posted the video on their social media account, following which several netizens demanded action.</p>.<p>Taking note of the reel, Sajjanar asked, "Will you go to any extent just to become famous?" The Commissioner in a post on 'X' on Tuesday said: "Maha Shivaratri is a symbol of devotion… a path to liberation. On such a sacred and holy occasion, displaying intoxicating substances in the name of offering prasadam is an extremely disgraceful act. It is a perverse behaviour." Sajjanar called it a serious offence and said once the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are invoked "you may have to regret it for the rest of your life".</p>.<p>He further advised them not to sacrifice their golden future for momentary pleasures of "likes and views".</p>.<p>He said, "Such actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible. Turn social media into a platform for your creativity...not a gateway to addiction." </p><p>Meanwhile, sources said the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) team is looking into the incident. </p>