YSRCP misleading people on SC verdict: TDP

Observing that the YSRCP leaders are resorting to a misinformation campaign, stating that the Supreme Court judgement is against Naidu, the TDP politburo member felt that YSRCP's efforts were directed at "misleading the people".

"I can certainly say that the judgement is partially a victory of our leader," he remarked.

Pointing out that the division bench of the apex court has expressed differences of opinion and has referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India, he said that ultimately one has to wait and see what decision the CJI will take. The CJI may also forward the case to a specially constituted three-member bench or the Constitutional bench.

Stating that the TDP has also taken legal recourse, seeking anticipatory bail in other cases filed illegally, Ananda Babu said that the High Court has made some comments while granting bail.