YSRCP misleading people on SC verdict: TDP

Hyderabad: TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu said all the allegations leveled against the party supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, are all baseless. He added that YSRCP has been misleading people on the Supreme Court’s verdict on Tuesday. The SC's split verdict came in response to the quash petition filed by Naidu concerning the FIR registered by AP CID to probe the alleged AP Skill development corporation scam.
“All the cases against Naidu are registered without any kind of evidence. The ruling dispensation is resorting to vengeful attitude towards Naidu and all other TDP leaders and the ruling party leaders should remember that they are going to face a tough time very soon,” he said.
Ananda Babu is of the strong opinion that justice will certainly prevail and said that the TDP leaders should move forward bravely.
According to him, the Additional Advocate General (AAG) is acting like the Chief Justice of India (CJI) but he can no longer rule the roost. He advised the AAG to "stop acting like an YSRCP worker".
Observing that the YSRCP leaders are resorting to a misinformation campaign, stating that the Supreme Court judgement is against Naidu, the TDP politburo member felt that YSRCP's efforts were directed at "misleading the people".
"I can certainly say that the judgement is partially a victory of our leader," he remarked.
Pointing out that the division bench of the apex court has expressed differences of opinion and has referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India, he said that ultimately one has to wait and see what decision the CJI will take. The CJI may also forward the case to a specially constituted three-member bench or the Constitutional bench.
Stating that the TDP has also taken legal recourse, seeking anticipatory bail in other cases filed illegally, Ananda Babu said that the High Court has made some comments while granting bail.
The people have clearly come to an understanding that false cases have been pinned on Naidu, he added.
Nakka Ananda Babu made it clear that the TDP legal advisory committee will take a decision and express its opinion after studying the copy of the judgment and the party will respond only after that.