Telegram back in India? App operational for some existing users, remains delisted on app stores

<p>Instant messaging app <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telegram">Telegram </a>became operational for some existing users on Tuesday after the temporary ban on it came to an end on June 22. </p><p>Access to Telegram was blocked in India till June 22, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath, in order to prevent paper leak. The timeline in the order is unlikely to be extended. </p><p>The app also returned for android users on play store, however, remained delisted for iPhone users on app stores. </p><p>Several users shared on social media that Telegram was still not working for them. </p><p>"Telegram was supposed to get unbanned today. But still not working for me," wrote a user, while another replied that it is "working for some networks in some areas."</p>.'Temporary ban necessary': Delhi High Court dismisses plea by Telegram amid upcoming NEET re-test.<p>"Telegram is still down. The ban is said to be over by the midnight of 22 June," wrote another. </p><p>A user asked Telegram Messenger on X, "when the app will get unbanned in India?"</p>.<p>"Not up to me, ask your government buddy," replied Telegram. </p><p>On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.</p><p>The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on recommendations of the NTA, issued a direction on June 16 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to the Telegram platform in India till June 22, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination (June 21) and its immediate aftermath.</p><p>A separate direction requires Telegram to disable in India the message-editing feature for already-posted messages till June 30, 2026, addressing the specific structural feature through which the platform has been used to fabricate after-the-event "paper leak" evidence in respect of national examinations.</p><p>Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov had criticised India's IT ministry for banning Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. He alleged that Reliance, in which Meta has a partial stake, may have lobbied, along with its competitor WhatsApp, to impose the ban on the company's app in the country.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>