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Telegram back in India? App operational for some existing users, remains delisted on app stores

Several users shared on social media that Telegram was still not working for them.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 04:43 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 04:43 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNEETApp StoreTelegram

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