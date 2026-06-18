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Telegram being exploited for terror activities, circulation of leaked papers: Centre to Delhi High Court

The app had become a preferred platform for cybercriminals, who use fake accounts, concealed identities, channels and groups to carry out unlawful activities, the government said.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 13:04 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 13:04 IST
India NewsNEETPaper LeakDelhi High CourtcybercrimeTelegram

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