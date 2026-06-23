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Telegram being used extensively to share child sexual abuse content & perpetrate ⁠financial scams: Govt report

The Centre said in the report it is concerned about Telegram's privacy features, which allow users to interact without needing to reveal a phone number, making identity detection difficult.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsScamsChild Sexual AbuseTelegram Messengerillegal activities

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