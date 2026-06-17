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Telegram challenges govt's ban before NEET re-exam; Delhi High Court to hear plea today

The Central government has temporarily banned the application till June 22.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 05:52 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 05:52 IST
India NewsIndiaNEETDelhi High CourtTelegram

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