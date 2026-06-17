Telegram challenges govt's ban before NEET re-exam; Delhi High Court to hear plea today

<p>Messaging platform Telegram has approached the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a> challenging the Central government's decision to temporarily ban the application in India till June 22, to prevent paper leak ahead of NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21. </p><p>The matter was mentioned before Justice Tejas Karia, who agreed to hear the petition later on Wednesday.</p><p>The government on Tuesday temporarily restricted access to the Telegram messaging app, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) saying the measure is aimed at tackling "cheating rackets" and "misinformation" ahead of the re-exam.</p><p>NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the restriction on Telegram till June 22 is part of efforts to ensure that the June 21 re-test is conducted without malpractice.</p><p>"We will not let anything go wrong. We will take all possible actions to ensure that the examination is conducted without any malpractice," Singh told <em>PTI</em>, when asked about the move.</p><p>Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has criticised the restriction on the messaging app in India, saying, "Banning it, even temporarily, is a mistake."</p>.'India punished more than 150 million people': Telegram founder Pavel Durov slams ban on messenger app.<p>In a post on X, Durov said, "India's IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India -- not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps."</p><p>He added, "Over the past few weeks, we removed hundreds of channels sharing leaked exam materials and related scams in India. We're also making the 'edited' label more visible to prevent backdating scams. Telegram is a force for good. Banning it -- even temporarily -- is a mistake."</p><p>The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, acting on the NTA's recommendations, has issued a direction under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to the Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending June 22, covering the day of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath.</p><p>A separate direction requires Telegram to disable in India the message-editing feature for already-posted messages till June 30, addressing the specific structural feature through which the platform has been used to fabricate after-the-event "paper leak" evidence in respect of national examinations, the NTA said in a statement.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>