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'Telegram like Frankenstein': Centre argues in court, Delhi HC reserves order on plea against ban

The judge asked both the parties to submit written submissions by 7 pm.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 12:29 IST
India NewsNEETDelhi High CourtTelegram

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