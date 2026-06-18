'Telegram like Frankenstein': Centre argues in court, Delhi HC reserves order on plea against ban

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a> on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea by Telegram against the Centre’s move to temporarily restrict access to the massaging app ahead of June 21 NEET-UG re-examination.</p>.'India punished more than 150 million people': Telegram founder Pavel Durov slams ban on messenger app.<p>A vacation bench headed by Justice Tejas Karia reserved the order after hearing arguments from senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, appearing for the app, and Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who represented the Centre.</p>.<p>During the argument, Centre made a comment saying, 'Telegram is like Frankenstein'. However, Telegram countered that the government's order is disproportionate, and it is complying with the laws.</p><p>Moreover, Delhi High Court questioned that how can right of 150 million Telegram users can be curtailed just because set of citizens are taking up NEET-UG retest.</p>.How India sparred with Telegram days ahead of blocking the app.<p>The judge asked both the parties to submit written submissions by 7 pm.</p>.<p>The bench was hearing a plea of the messaging app against the Centre’s decision. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>