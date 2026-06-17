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Telegram stops working for existing users in India but operational on VPN

Google delisted the app on Tuesday, and Apple's Appstore has also removed it now in compliance with the government order to block access to the app, ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTelegramVPN

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