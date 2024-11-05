Home
india

Tells about political space being given to extremist forces there: EAM Jaishankar on Brampton incident

He said this in response to queries related to the incident that took place in Canada on Sunday and the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, during a joint press briefing with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong here.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 07:35 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 07:35 IST
India NewsWorld newsAustraliaCanadaS Jaishankar

