Ram Mandir promised by Modi government transforms Ayodhya but Muslims, some locals feel neglected

Ayodhya: In this northern Indian city once marred by communal tensions, labourers are finalising a Rs 49,785 cr infrastructure facelift ahead of the opening of a grand Hindu temple that is igniting an economic boom - which some of Ayodhya's poor and its Muslim community say is passing them by. City officials expect about 4.5 million tourists a month - more than Ayodhya's entire population of 3 million - once the first stage of Ram Mandir, as the temple is known, opens on January 22 inside a sprawling complex of carved pink sandstone and white marble.