Tendencies that stoke discord on perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday emphasised the need to strengthen affirmative action as a tool for inclusion while urging the rejection of divisive tendencies rooted in perceived social hierarchies.

In her address to the nation on the eve of 78th Independence Day, Murmu highlighted the steady progress of political democracy in India, asserting that it reflects advancements towards social democracy.

She noted that the nation thrives on its diversity and plurality, moving forward as a cohesive entity.