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From Leander Paes to Navjot Singh Sidhu: Sportspersons' brush with politics in India

While some rose high to become cabinet ministers, some others garnered mixed results electorally and are still finding their way.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:43 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:43 IST
India NewsSports NewsIndian PoliticsNavjot Singh SidhuSaina NehwalLeander Paes

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