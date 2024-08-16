Tension in Nashik, Aurangabad after clashes between two groups; security beefed up

Mumbai: Tension prevailed in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar districts and some other places in Maharashtra over different issues leading to beefing up of security across the state on Friday.

Violence erupted in Nashik during the bandh call given by Sakal Hindu Samaj to demand action against people attacking Hindus and destruction of temples in Bangladesh, which is undergoing a political turmoil. As two groups clashed in the Bhadrakali area, police resorted to lathi charge and hurled tear gas shells.

Top police officials rushed to the spot to defuse the situation.