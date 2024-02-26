Terming media reports 'inaccurate', MEA says several Indians 'already discharged' from Russian army

"Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities and those brought to the attention of the ministry have been taken up with the Russian embassy in New Delhi," it said.

The MEA added, "Several Indians have already been discharged as a result."

Last week, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was in touch with Moscow for the early "discharge" of Indians working as support staff to the Russian Army and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

"We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict," he had said.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi had urged the ministry to rescue the Indians.

In a related development, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said it wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, seeking their intervention for the repatriation of two youths "trapped" in Russia.

It said one youth is trapped along the Russia-Ukraine border and another reportedly missing within Russia.

In a statement, the national convener of the association, Nasir Khuehami, said that Azad Yusuf Kumar and several others have been ensnared in a fraudulent recruitment scheme, wherein they were deceived into travelling to Russia under false promises of job opportunities involving cooking and cleaning.