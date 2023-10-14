Terrorism in any form against humanity: Modi at P20 Summit

New Delhi: India has been facing cross-border terrorism for the last two decades with even the Parliament being under attack once, Prime Minister Modi said at the inauguration of the P20 Summit on Friday. The world is now waking up to the dangers of terrorism, he said.
Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day event, terrorism may happen “anywhere, for whatever reason, in whatever form”, but that it is against humanity. “Around 20 years ago, terrorists targeted our Parliament during the session. The world is also realising how big a challenge terrorism is for the globe,” he said.
He said that world leaders now need to realise what they need to do to combat the issue. “Parliaments in the world and their representatives have to think about how to work together in this fight against terrorism,” Modi said.
Modi also said that conflicts and confrontations faced by the world today do not benefit anyone. “A divided world cannot give solutions for challenges before humanity… This is a time for peace and brotherhood, a time to move together, a time to move forward together. This is the time for development and welfare of all,” Modi said.
Modi’s comments come even as the conflict between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip continues to unfold, with the number of news mounting.
Modi also invited the delegates to witness the General Elections to be held next year. “In 2024, during the General Elections, around 100 crore, or 1 billion voters are going to cast their votes. I invite all the delegates to visit India to witness the next General Elections,” Modi said. He added that the use of EVMs boosts transparency.