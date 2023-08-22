Terrorism is borderless: 26/11 survivor calls for action as UN honours terror victims, survivors

In the video message, Kang spoke about the harrowing tragedy that unfolded when 10 Pakistani terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba unleashed mayhem and horror in Mumbai. He has shared his experiences on various global platforms and is a vocal proponent of global support and action for victims and survivors of terror attacks.

Kang has spoken in the ‘Call to Action’ at the first United Nations Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism in 2022 and at the dedication ceremony of the United Nations Victims of Terrorism Solidarity Tree at UN Headquarters in New York in June 2023.

“During the attack, my wife and two young sons, who were at the hotel could not be saved. In an instant, my whole world fell apart,” Kang had said in his remarks at the tree dedication ceremony that was held on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US.