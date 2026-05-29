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'TET mandatory for teachers': Supreme Court extends deadline to August 31, 2028

"The RTE Act is a child centric legislation and must be read so. Service of teachers cannot come at the cost of the educational future of the children,'' the bench said.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 17:48 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 17:48 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtTET

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