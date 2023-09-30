'Thakur' row: Tejashwi Yadav defends Manoj Jha

RJD has a greater affinity with Thakurs compared to the supposedly pro-upper caste BJP, he told reporters here defending Jha upon his return from Delhi.

Yadav also came down heavily on statements of some BJP MLAs against Jha, who is in the eye of a storm over his speech during the debate on Women's Reservation Bill last week. The RJD MP and national spokesman had made a case for separate quotas for women from the weaker sections of the society.