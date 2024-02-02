JOIN US
india

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay floats political party, names it 'Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam'

The ‘Beast’ actor took to social media and confirmed the news by sharing a post with his fans and followers.
Last Updated 02 February 2024, 08:17 IST

After months of speculation, ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay confirmed his political entry by announcing his political party 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam'.

The Beast actor took to social media and confirmed the news by sharing a post with his fans and followers.

Expressing a deep sense of responsibility towards societal issues, the social media post read that the new party will not contest the 2024 polls nor support any political party but will make its debut in 2026 Assembly polls.

This move by the actor has left fans and political pundits intrigued.

For the last few years, Vijay and his father and director SA Chandrasekhar, had been frequently hinting about Vijay’s political entry into electoral politics.

In 2011, Vijay participated in Anna Hazare’s ‘India Against Corruption’ campaign and voiced his opinion against the corruption. Not many know that Vijay also had a brief meeting with Narendra Modi in 2014 when the Lok Sabha election campaign was at its peak.

(Published 02 February 2024, 08:17 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayTrendingEntertainmen News

