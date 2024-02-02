‘Thalapathy’ Vijay floats political party, names it 'Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam'

Expressing a deep sense of responsibility towards societal issues, the social media post read that the new party will not contest the 2024 polls nor support any political party but will make its debut in 2026 Assembly polls.

This move by the actor has left fans and political pundits intrigued.

For the last few years, Vijay and his father and director SA Chandrasekhar, had been frequently hinting about Vijay’s political entry into electoral politics.

In 2011, Vijay participated in Anna Hazare’s ‘India Against Corruption’ campaign and voiced his opinion against the corruption. Not many know that Vijay also had a brief meeting with Narendra Modi in 2014 when the Lok Sabha election campaign was at its peak.