Thane man duped of more than Rs 8 cr by Dubai-based businessman

According to the complaint, the accused, who imported luxury watches, allegedly lured the victim to join his venture as he wanted to expand it to India and asked him to invest Rs 4 crore, he said.

In 2022-23, the victim allegedly gave the Dubai-based businessman 13 watches worth Rs 4.85 crore and a sum of Rs 4 crore for the business, the official said.

Later, when the victim sought returns on his investment and proceeds from the sale of the watches, the accused started giving him evasive replies and stopped taking his calls, he said.