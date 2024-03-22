Thank you for warm welcome, may India-Bhutan friendship keep scaling new heights: PM Modi

Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was grateful to the Bhutanese people for according to him a "memorable welcome" to their beautiful country and hoped that India-Bhutan friendship "keep scaling new heights".

His comments came hours after he arrived in the Himalayan nation on a two-day State visit.

His visit seeks to further cement India's unique and enduring relations with Bhutan as part of the country's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy.

Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Paro International Airport earlier in the day.

He was warmly received by Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay, at Paro airport.