'Thankful', says Raghav Chadha after Rajya Sabha suspension revoked

Just before the motion, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "the committee after deep and thoughtful consideration finds Raghav Chadha guilty of both the charges.

“Charge one is that he intentionally and deliberately presented misleading facts to the media, misinterpreted proceedings of the council, resulting in affront to the authority of Chairman Rajya Sabha and engaged in outrageous defiance of the resolutions of the house and directives of the honourable chairman of the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

He also said Chadha was also found guilty of the charges of adding names of members to the proposed select committee of the House without their consent.

The motion moved by Rao said, “that this house resolves that Shri Raghav Chadha, member, be held guilty of breach of privileges, and the suspension suffered by him so far be taken as sufficient punishment and the house may consider discontinuance of suspension of Shri Raghav Chadha, member, from the service of the Council from this day.”

Later, Dhankhar announced that Chadha can attend the House proceedings from now on.