'No water, no loo': Radhika Apte, others locked in airport's aerobridge for hours

"The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside. I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay. Now I’m locked inside AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm, all locked in. No water, no loo. Thanks for the fun ride," Apte said.