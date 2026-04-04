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The architect of India’s most decisive internal security turnaround

The near eradication of Left-Wing Externalism, once spread over large swathes of our country, marks the consolation of the new model of governance
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 06:28 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 06:28 IST

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